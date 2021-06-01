UK reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time since March 2020

LONDON: Britain recorded no new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

The last time Britain recorded no deaths was in March 2020, before the country had entered its first lockdown.

The figure on Tuesday relates to how many deaths have been reported and it comes after a national holiday on Monday - a factor which has in the past skewed the data.

"The whole country will be so glad there were no COVID-related deaths recorded yesterday," health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement, adding that the vaccines were clearly working.

"But despite this undoubtedly good news we know we haven't beaten this virus yet, and with cases continuing to rise please remember hands, face, space and let in fresh air when indoors, and of course, make sure when you can you get both jabs."

Britain's overall death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,782 and is the fifth highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The British government data showed 3,165 new cases of the virus, broadly flat on the previous day.