ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Brazil manufacturing PMI rebounds in May to three-month high

  • The headline PMI rose to 53.7 in May from 52.3 in April, IHS Markit said.
  • The input prices index, which measures the price of raw materials, fell to 81.1 from 86.8, the lowest since last July. The real has strengthened more than 10% against the dollar in the last two months.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

BRASILIA: Growth in Brazil's manufacturing sector accelerated in May to its fastest rate in three months, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed on Tuesday, as businesses banked on an end to the current COVID-19 difficulties and a brighter future.

New orders and employment grew at their fastest pace since February, new export orders were the highest this year and the real's recent appreciation pushed input prices to a 10-month low, IHS Markit's purchasing managers index (PMI) report showed.

The headline PMI rose to 53.7 in May from 52.3 in April, IHS Markit said.

A reading above 50.0 marks expansion, while a reading below signifies contraction. The series was launched in 2006.

"It's encouraging to see how quickly the manufacturing sector recovered from the recent downturn related to the new wave of COVID-19 cases," said Polyanna de Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, noting a "solid upturn" in factory jobs and business optimism.

"Survey members again hoped that vaccine availability will improve in the coming months, limiting the spread of the disease and fostering output growth. A number of firms plan to launch new products and boost investment," she said.

Many recent economic indicators have surprised to the upside, prompting Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to predict that the economy may grow by as much 5% this year.

The input prices index, which measures the price of raw materials, fell to 81.1 from 86.8, the lowest since last July. The real has strengthened more than 10% against the dollar in the last two months.

