ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Usman Dar congrats NBP on disbursement of 5,000 soft loans

  • Usman Dar said the government was planning to add another tier of Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000 as most of the applications were received for this type of loans under the YES.
APP 01 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday congratulated the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on disbursement of the soft loans under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

In a tweet, he said the NBP made history by disbursing almost 90 per cent of the total loans without collateral.

“National Bank of Pakistan achieves a momentous milestone - successful disbursement of 5,000 loans. 90% of these loans are free of security & collateral; a first in Pakistan's history! Our partner banks make it possible for us to enable every Kamyab Jawan in Pakistan,” the SAPM tweeted.

Earlier, Usman Dar told the media that currently the soft loan scheme had three tiers. Under tier-1, loan limit was from Rs100,000 to Rs1 million, whereas tier-2's loan limit was from above Rs1 million and upto Rs10 million and under tier-3, loan limit was from above Rs10 million and upto Rs25 million, he added.

He said for tier-1 loans, there was no need to provide any security to banks as one could get the loan on the basis of his talent. At least four thousands shops had been opened in different localities under this tier, he added.

For tier-1 loans, he said mark up rate was 3 percent, while mark up rate for tier-2 loans was 4 percent, and for tier-3, mark up rate was 5 percent.

Usman Dar said the government was planning to add another tier of Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000 as most of the applications were received for this type of loans under the YES.

He said after addition of a new tier, the loan from Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000 would be given at village and union council levels in the first category, while amount of the soft loan would be increased from Rs one million to Rs two million under the second one.

He added that the amount ranging from Rs two million to Rs 25 million would be given in third category, while under fourth category a loan of up to Rs 50 million would be given.

LOANS Usman Dar Kamyab Jawan Programme NBP disbursement

Usman Dar congrats NBP on disbursement of 5,000 soft loans

KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000

US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official

Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%

Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters