ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Palm oil falls for second day on lockdown demand concerns

  • Palm oil declines for second session.
  • Malaysia's lockdown may hit domestic consumption.
  • Market seen volatile ahead of output, stocks estimates –broker.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, as a two-week lockdown threatened to hit domestic consumption of the edible oil amid a sluggish export pace in May, but expectations of lower production limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed lower 30 ringgit, or 0.77%, to 3,889 ringgit ($942.79) a tonne.

The contract rose 1.3% last month.

Malaysia starts a two-week nationwide lockdown on Tuesday. Essential manufacturing and service sectors, including the palm oil supply chain, are allowed to operate but the closure of most businesses is likely to affect local palm oil consumption.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May rose 1.5% from April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.

The export pace has slowed down considerably from the first half of May and now production estimates will be key to guide end-May palm oil inventories, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"Market is likely to be more volatile ahead of Malaysia's full May production estimates and previews for Malaysian Palm Oil Board's May supply and demand numbers," Bagani said.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association estimated production in May to decline 3.7% from the previous month, traders said.

India raised the base import price of palm oil, soybean oil, gold and silver, the government said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 1%, while its palm oil contract also gained 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

