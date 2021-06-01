ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
Travelers above 50 to show vaccination certificate for travel to GB

  • Restrictions will be effective from Tuesday and will remain in place till July 1
  • Under the new advisory, passengers between 30 and 50 years of age without valid vaccination certificates may be allowed to board a flight to GB after producing a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of travel
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 01 Jun 2021

(Karachi) The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a new travel advisory for Gilgit-Baltistan-bound travelers, stating that those above the age of 50 would only be permitted to board the aircraft after showing a valid vaccination certificate.

The issuance of new Covid-19 advisory for passengers aims to ensure safe tourism in Pakistan and following stringent health protocols and SOPs. The restrictions will be effective from today and will remain in place till July 1.

Under the new advisory, passengers between 30 and 50 years of age without valid vaccination certificates may be allowed to board a flight to Gilgit-Baltistan after producing a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of travel.

The CAA said that the foreign tourists, mountaineers, and trekkers on a flight to Gilgit-Baltistan will continue to ensure compliance with all relevant SOPs.

However, locals and residents of Gilgit-Baltistan will be exempted from the requirements. The CAA has directed all airline operators to ensure the implementation of new Covid-19 guidelines for safe tourism in Pakistan.

