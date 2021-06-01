Markets
Europe stock markets climb at open
- Eurozone indices had closed lower on Monday.
01 Jun 2021
LONDON: European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday with economic recovery prospects boosted by expectations that oil producing nations will keep crude flowing.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,051.52 points compared with Friday's close.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.7 percent to 15,529.59 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.5 percent to 6,477.93.
Eurozone indices had closed lower on Monday.
The OPEC group of oil-producing countries and its allies look set to boost production further when they meet Tuesday, as pandemic-hit demand for crude recovers.
Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%
Europe stock markets climb at open
Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks
India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi
Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket
Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu
‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential
Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC
Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21
PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week
SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline
Read more stories
Comments