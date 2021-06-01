ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Pakistan

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

  • The president last visited Pakistan in 2017
  • A number of agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed
Aisha Mahmood 01 Jun 2021

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will be visiting Pakistan tomorrow on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The president last visited Pakistan in March 2017. His forthcoming visit will reinforce the efforts of both sides to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional relationship, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release.

FO said that Tajikistan is important within the context of Pakistan’s vision for closer ties and enhanced cooperation with Central Asia. This year on May 25, the two sides held the 5th round of Pakistan-Tajikistan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) at the level of Foreign Secretary/First Deputy Foreign Minister and reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations.

The PM and President Rahmon will exchange views on political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education, and regional connectivity. A number of agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit, the FO said. The president will also meet President Dr. Arif Alvi.

"Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonality of faith, shared history and cultural affinities. These ties are characterized by mutual respect, shared perceptions and a common desire to promote peace, stability and development in the region," FO said.

