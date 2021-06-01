Markets
Australia shares set to open lower on virus woes; NZ rises
- Analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to reaffirm its guidance of a cash rate remaining at record lows "until 2024 at the earliest".
01 Jun 2021
Australian shares are likely to open in the red on Tuesday as COVID-19 infections continue to spike in the state of Victoria, while investors await the country's central bank decision on the cash rate later in the day.
The local share price index futures fell 0.4% to a 29.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had fallen 0.2% on Monday.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.2% to 12,341.83 points in early trade.
Analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to reaffirm its guidance of a cash rate remaining at record lows "until 2024 at the earliest".
Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%
Australia shares set to open lower on virus woes; NZ rises
Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks
India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi
Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket
Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu
‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential
Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC
Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21
PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week
SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline
Read more stories
Comments