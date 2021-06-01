Euro 2020: Wales factfile
LONDON: Factfile on Wales ahead of Euro 2020, which starts on June 11:
Honours: None
Previous Euro performance: One participation in 2016 when they finished third
FIFA ranking: 17th
Nickname: The Dragons
Coach: Robert Page (caretaker boss while Ryan Giggs is on leave awaiting trial for assault charge)
Star players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey
Main clubs: Cardiff, Swansea
How did they qualify: Second in Group E
Pre-Euro friendlies:
France v Wales (June 2)
Wales v Albania (June 5)
26-man squad:
Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester), Adam Davies (Stoke)
Defenders: Chris Gunter (Charlton), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Connor Roberts (Swansea), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Tottenham), Tom Lockyer (Luton), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Cabango (Swansea)
Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Joe Allen (Stoke), Jonny Williams (Cardiff), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Joe Morrell (Luton), Matt Smith (Manchester City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff)
Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff), Tyler Roberts (Leeds), Daniel James (Manchester United)