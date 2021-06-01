Euro 2020: Wales factfile

LONDON: Factfile on Wales ahead of Euro 2020, which starts on June 11:

Honours: None

Previous Euro performance: One participation in 2016 when they finished third

FIFA ranking: 17th

Nickname: The Dragons

Coach: Robert Page (caretaker boss while Ryan Giggs is on leave awaiting trial for assault charge)

Star players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey

Main clubs: Cardiff, Swansea

How did they qualify: Second in Group E

Pre-Euro friendlies:

France v Wales (June 2)

Wales v Albania (June 5)

26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester), Adam Davies (Stoke)

Defenders: Chris Gunter (Charlton), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Connor Roberts (Swansea), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Tottenham), Tom Lockyer (Luton), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Cabango (Swansea)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Joe Allen (Stoke), Jonny Williams (Cardiff), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Joe Morrell (Luton), Matt Smith (Manchester City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff), Tyler Roberts (Leeds), Daniel James (Manchester United)