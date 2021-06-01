ANL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 88.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.18%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 131.69 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.3%)
EPCL 50.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
FCCL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.88%)
HASCOL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.06%)
HUBC 79.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.29%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.64%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.44%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.81%)
PTC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.41%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.44%)
SNGP 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.08%)
TRG 176.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.12%)
UNITY 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,243 Increased By ▲ 16.55 (0.32%)
BR30 27,334 Increased By ▲ 8.84 (0.03%)
KSE100 48,041 Increased By ▲ 144.55 (0.3%)
KSE30 19,668 Increased By ▲ 65.26 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

  • 1,771 Covid-19 cases and 71 deaths were reported in 24 hours.
  • National positivity ratio stands at 3.71%
Aisha Mahmood 01 Jun 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 3.71% after 1,771 Covid-19 cases were reported during the last 24 hours, the country's lowest reported since May 14.

47,633 people were tested for the novel virus during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people tested in Pakistan to 13,269,214. The national Covid-19 tally stands at 922,824.

Pakistan has seen a significant decline in its daily number of new coronavirus cases with the country reporting less than 3,000 cases since May 24. So far, Sindh has reported 318,579 cases, Punjab 340,110, Balochistan 25,218 and KP has confirmed 132,822 infections. Similarly, Islamabad has recorded 81,257 Covid-19 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,250, while Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 5,588 cases.

The virus also claimed 71 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 20,850. Meanwhile, 844,638 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan after 3,397 new recoveries were reported across the country on Monday.

On Monday, Pakistan approved allocation of US$ 130 million (Rs20 billion) for the procurement of 10 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine for the month of June. The administration of the vaccine would be the responsibility of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, and the Provincial Health Departments. 7,648,481 people have been vaccinated against the virus in Pakistan.

Coronavirus Pakistan coronavirus cases vaccine third wave national positivity ratio

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters