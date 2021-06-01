Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 3.71% after 1,771 Covid-19 cases were reported during the last 24 hours, the country's lowest reported since May 14.

47,633 people were tested for the novel virus during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people tested in Pakistan to 13,269,214. The national Covid-19 tally stands at 922,824.

Pakistan has seen a significant decline in its daily number of new coronavirus cases with the country reporting less than 3,000 cases since May 24. So far, Sindh has reported 318,579 cases, Punjab 340,110, Balochistan 25,218 and KP has confirmed 132,822 infections. Similarly, Islamabad has recorded 81,257 Covid-19 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,250, while Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 5,588 cases.

The virus also claimed 71 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 20,850. Meanwhile, 844,638 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan after 3,397 new recoveries were reported across the country on Monday.

On Monday, Pakistan approved allocation of US$ 130 million (Rs20 billion) for the procurement of 10 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine for the month of June. The administration of the vaccine would be the responsibility of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, and the Provincial Health Departments. 7,648,481 people have been vaccinated against the virus in Pakistan.