Governor meets US legislators

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met the US Congressmen, US Senator and mayors and discussed Pak-US relations, Palestine and Kashmir issues, Indian terrorism and other issues.

According to the statement issued by Governor's House, the governor met Congressman Lou Correa, Congresswoman Norma J. Toress, California State Senator Josh Newman, Mayor of Anaheim Harry Sindhu, Mayor of Artesia Ali Sajjad Taj, Mayor of Yorba Linda Peggy Huang and others and apprised them about the violation of human rights in Kashmir and Palestine, atrocities against the innocent Kashmiri and Palestinian people, Pakistan's role for peace and Pakistan's successful handling of the Corona virus Pandemic. The US legislators appreciated Pakistan's role in the war on terror and assured support of the United States to Pakistan for regional peace and to further augment bilateral ties between Pakistan and the USA.

