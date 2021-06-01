Covid-19: Umar compares Pak, India mortality rates

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Head and Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Monday the death toll from Corona in India is 236 per million populations, while in Pakistan, the rate is 92 per million.

Asad Umar said, "If India's corona mortality rate were the same as Pakistan's, the death toll in India would be less than 200,000." He urged people to take precautions and get vaccinated.

Earlier Asad Umar said that Pakistan set a new record of most vaccinations in a day after more than 0.3 million people were administered Covid jabs on May 29 (Saturday).

In a tweet, Umar said that 383,000 people have been vaccinated in a single day. He said a new vaccination record has been created yesterday. "So far, seven million people have been administered corona virus vaccine," he stated.