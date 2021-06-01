ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
China stocks post best month in six

Reuters 01 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks eked out gains on Monday and posted their best monthly gain in six as soft domestic factory activity in May eased worries over policy tightening, while a stronger yuan boosted foreign inflows.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 5,331.57, while the Shanghai Composite Index firmed 0.4% to 3,615.48.

Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext added 2.4%, while Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index closed up 4.1%. Leading the gains, the CSI new energy index added 4.8%.

For the month, the CSI300 gained 4.1%, its best since December 2020, while SSEC firmed 4.9%, its best since November 2020.

For the month, ChiNext advanced 7%, while STAR50 gained 9.1%, its best since June 2020.

China’s factory activity slowed slightly in May as raw materials costs grew at their fastest pace in over a decade, weighing on the output of small and export-oriented firms. Analysts and traders said a recent series of soft data decreased worries over policy tightening, while a stronger yuan helped attract more foreign inflows.

Investors in the past week purchased a record 46.8 billion yuan ($7.35 billion) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong.

Their net purchasing reached nearly 60 billion yuan in May, according to Refinitiv data.

“There is relatively ample liquidity in the market, while China’s economy remains in the recovery stage and has yet to entered into a stagflation stage,” said Fu Yanping, a wealth management strategist at China Galaxy Securities.

Fu said he did not see a continued rally in the market, adding that investors should pocket gains after indexes hit higher levels as the market would remain range-bound going forward.

