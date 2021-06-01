SHC holiday

KARACHI: High Court of Sindh and its Bench at Sukkur and Circuit Courts at Hyderabad and Larkana will remain closed for civil business on account of summer vacations from Monday the 7th June 2021 to Saturday the 7th August 2021 and Sunday the 8th August 2021 being the holiday. The Court will re-open on Monday 9th August.

