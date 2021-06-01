Markets
LME official prices
01 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2147.00 2404.50 10159.50 2208.00 17811.00 33456.00 3039.50 2323.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2147.00 2404.50 10159.50 2208.00 17811.00 33456.00 3039.50 2323.00
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2434.00 10171.00 2202.00 17843.00 30749.00 3053.50 2330.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2434.00 10171.00 2202.00 17843.00 30749.00 3053.50 2330.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27124.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27124.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
