Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
01 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
Indus Motor Company
Limited 30.06.2021 300% InterimCash Dividend 28.05.2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited 31.12.2021 1500%Interim Cash Dividend 31.05.2021
