Mexico reports 932 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths

World
01 Jun 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico reported 932 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 61 additional fatalities on Monday, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of cases to 2,413,742 and the overall death toll to 223,568.
