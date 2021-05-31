ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Swedish central bank chief says Riksbank law draft raises risk to economy

  • Ingves told reporters that the proposed new law, which if it passes parliament would come into force in 2023, would only allow the Riksbank to buy assets that were not government bonds under "extraordinary circumstances", leaving a grey area in terms of when it could act.
Reuters 31 May 2021

STOCKHOLM: Proposals for a new framework for Sweden's central bank would restrict its ability to react effectively and rapidly in times of crisis and lead to greater risks for the development of the economy, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Monday.

Last week, the government published its proposals for a new Riksbank law, arguing current legislation was out of date and needed modernizing in the wake of developments in financial infrastructure and the experiences of the financial crisis of 2008-9 and the pandemic.

It said the proposed new law was aimed at clarifying which policy tools Riksbank should have and the division of labour between the central bank and the financial watchdog in terms of ensuring financial stability.

But Ingves said the proposal was "the wrong way to go".

"The Government's proposal will ... make it more difficult for the Riksbank in future to rapidly, flexibly and efficiently implement measures when needed - and this increases the risks to the Swedish economy," he said in the text of a speech published by the central bank.

Ingves told reporters that the proposed new law, which if it passes parliament would come into force in 2023, would only allow the Riksbank to buy assets that were not government bonds under "extraordinary circumstances", leaving a grey area in terms of when it could act.

"You also need the capacity do to it," Ingves said "And you can only do that be being in the market the whole time."

During the pandemic, the central bank launched a raft of measures including loans and asset purchases to support credit supply and liquidity in the banking system.

Its decision to buy mortgage-backed bonds - despite warning for years of an overheated housing market and high levels of household debt - has been criticized by some analysts.

The government has said the new framework would not have a big impact on how the bank operates and would maintain the Riksbank's current tool box, including the type of asset purchases and other measures it has used to fight the current pandemic.

Central banks have had to shoulder ever greater responsibilities for economic policy in recent years, often without a clear framework within which to work, and many countries are now looking at regulatory reform to improve the response to future crises.

Ingves said the distinction the draft law makes between price stability and safeguarding the financial system was "artificial".

"This division means that the Riksbank will not be able to act as quickly and powerfully in the next crisis as we have been able to do during the pandemic," he said.

Ingves added that the proposals did not comply with EU legislation.

Sweden's central bank Swedish central bank asset management policy tools Riksbank

Swedish central bank chief says Riksbank law draft raises risk to economy

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months

Govt wants to inoculate maximum people to avoid restrictions on Eidul Azha: Asad Umar

Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3

Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade

FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters