ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.63%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.12%)
AVN 89.25 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.93%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.22%)
DGKC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.72%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.73%)
FFL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
HASCOL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.54%)
HUBC 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
HUMNL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.19%)
JSCL 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.18%)
KAPCO 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.01%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.92%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.15%)
PAEL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.9%)
PIBTL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.08%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.93%)
PPL 91.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.04%)
PRL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
PTC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
SILK 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.43%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
TRG 176.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.37%)
UNITY 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
WTL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (16.5%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 91.61 (1.79%)
BR30 27,213 Increased By ▲ 551.17 (2.07%)
KSE100 47,823 Increased By ▲ 696.21 (1.48%)
KSE30 19,580 Increased By ▲ 280.13 (1.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Indonesia central bank expects rupiah trading at 14,200-14,600 this year

  • Warjiyo also repeated that the central bank's policy will be geared towards supporting an economic recovery and that interest rates will be kept low until there is an early sign of rising inflation.
Reuters 31 May 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank expects the rupiah to trade on average between 14,200 to 14,600 a dollar for the remainder of the year, and 14,100 to 14,500 a dollar in 2022, Governor Perry Warjiyo told parliament on Monday.

The governor said the forecast already took into account potential tightening next year of US monetary policy, which may include the Federal Reserve tapering its bond buying programme or rate hikes that could prompt capital outflows. The rupiah traded at 14,275 at 0805 GMT.

Warjiyo also repeated that the central bank's policy will be geared towards supporting an economic recovery and that interest rates will be kept low until there is an early sign of rising inflation.

