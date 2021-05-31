Markets
Kenyan shilling little changed in quiet trade
- At 0814 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 107.60/80 per dollar.
31 May 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was little changed on Monday, as outflows and dollar demand were well-balanced in quiet trade ahead of a national holiday on Tuesday, traders said.
At 0814 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 107.60/80 per dollar, little changed from Friday's closing rate of 107.40/60.
