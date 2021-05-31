ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
ASC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.45%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.12%)
AVN 89.28 Increased By ▲ 5.03 (5.97%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.22%)
DGKC 128.75 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (5.97%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.83%)
FFBL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.07%)
FFL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
HASCOL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.64%)
HUBC 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
HUMNL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.57%)
JSCL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
KAPCO 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.13%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.92%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.15%)
PAEL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.9%)
PIBTL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.08%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.93%)
PPL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
PRL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.62%)
PTC 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.49%)
TRG 176.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.65%)
UNITY 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
WTL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (17.17%)
BR100 5,220 Increased By ▲ 93.19 (1.82%)
BR30 27,223 Increased By ▲ 561.61 (2.11%)
KSE100 47,835 Increased By ▲ 708.51 (1.5%)
KSE30 19,587 Increased By ▲ 287.91 (1.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Dollar hits 3-year low vs Chinese yuan

  • The euro was flat at $1.216, off Friday's low of $1.2133. The British pound also barely moved at $1.4176.
Reuters 31 May 2021

LONDON: The dollar remained under pressure on Monday, falling to a three-year low versus the yuan as economic activity data showed that China's recovery had slowed but remained on a strong footing.

The Chinese economy has largely shaken off the gloom from the COVID-19 pandemic. Its factory activity growth slowed slightly in May as raw materials costs grew at their fastest pace in over a decade.

The offshore yuan changed hands at 6.3553 per dollar , its highest since May 2018, even if analysts pointed that Chinese authorities appeared to be keen to want to curb its rise.

US price data on Friday drove the greenback higher against a basket of currencies, but the dollar slipped on Monday as investors weighed the likelihood of the impact of rising price pressures and a dovish Fed on US assets.

US consumer prices surged in April. The core PCE price index vaulted 3.1%, the largest annual gain since July 1992, due to a recovery from the pandemic and various supply disruptions.

The market considers the current inflation levels to be transitional, while next year US inflation will then remain at 2.5%, Ulrich Leuchtmann, Commerzbank's head of FX and commodity research wrote in a note.

"That does not make it any easier pricing USD," he said. "Until we have more clarity the dollar is likely to have found a good balance at current levels".

The dollar is on track for its second consecutive month of loss against a basket of currencies. It was down 0.1% at 90.027 at 0820 GMT.

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar held near a two-month high after a key measure of US inflation showed stronger price gains than expected, keeping alive expectations of an eventual tapering in the Federal Reserve's asset buying.

The dollar edged 0.2% to 109.70 yen and stood not far from Friday's peak of 110.20, its highest since early April.

The euro was flat at $1.216, off Friday's low of $1.2133. The British pound also barely moved at $1.4176.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was 1.1% higher at $36,069 . Ether rose 3.4% to $2,468.

