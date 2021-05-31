ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.16%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.64%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.98%)
BYCO 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.29%)
DGKC 130.63 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (7.51%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.66%)
FCCL 24.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.38%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.5%)
FFL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.62%)
HASCOL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.3%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.6%)
HUMNL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.68%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
KAPCO 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.83%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.85%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (6.52%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.51%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.32%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.3%)
PTC 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.06%)
SNGP 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.92%)
TRG 177.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.08%)
UNITY 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.29%)
WTL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (17.17%)
BR100 5,236 Increased By ▲ 109.21 (2.13%)
BR30 27,342 Increased By ▲ 680.57 (2.55%)
KSE100 47,979 Increased By ▲ 852.86 (1.81%)
KSE30 19,660 Increased By ▲ 360.45 (1.87%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Gold set for best month since July 2020 on softer dollar, inflation woes

  • Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,839.72 per ounce, but it was set for its first monthly decline in four. Platinum climbed 0.9% to $1,187.50.
Reuters 31 May 2021

Gold rose on Monday and was heading for its best monthly jump since July 2020, boosted by a weaker US dollar and lower bond yields, while growing inflationary pressure lifted demand for the safe-haven metal as a hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.4 at $1,909.81 per ounce by 0311 GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,913. Bullion has risen nearly 8% so far this month.

"Gold is pretty much drawing its strength from inflation fears and some inclination of the yields," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"The dollar is staying weaker that's fairly supportive. Gold bulls now have their eyes set on $2,000 and most of the guys are thinking it's going to go quite higher."

The dollar index eased 0.1% against its rivals, while the US 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.593% on Friday, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Data on Friday showed US consumer prices surged in April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992.

Gold, often used as a hedge against inflation, has benefited from recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States and the UK.

Investors' focus this week will be on US payrolls data due on Friday with median forecasts at 650,000.

"On the technical front, a trade above the $1,915.60 would, however, signal a resumption on the $1,950 target and there is strong support at the $1,875 and $1,850 levels," Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,839.72 per ounce, but it was set for its first monthly decline in four. Platinum climbed 0.9% to $1,187.50.

Silver jumped 0.7% to $28.07 and was heading for its best monthly gain since December.

