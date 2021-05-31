ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.11%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
AVN 88.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.16%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.23%)
BYCO 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.01%)
DGKC 130.63 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (7.51%)
EPCL 49.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.16%)
FCCL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.66%)
FFBL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.8%)
FFL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.56%)
HASCOL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.3%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
HUMNL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.81%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
KAPCO 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.86%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.99%)
MLCF 47.90 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (5.83%)
PAEL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.11%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.28%)
PPL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
PRL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.1%)
PTC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.06%)
SNGP 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.27%)
TRG 176.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.48%)
UNITY 45.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.26%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (13.47%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By ▲ 97.09 (1.89%)
BR30 27,216 Increased By ▲ 554.02 (2.08%)
KSE100 47,924 Increased By ▲ 797.55 (1.69%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By ▲ 337.81 (1.75%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares to open higher, NZ rises

  • The benchmark closed 1.2% up at a record high on Friday.
Reuters 31 May 2021

Australian shares are expected to edge up on Monday, tracking Wall Street's higher finish, with strong commodity prices likely to boost local mining stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 1.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed 1.2% up at a record high on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,215 points in early trade.

New Zealand Australian shares S&P/ASX S&P/NZX 50 index local share price index futures

Australia shares to open higher, NZ rises

FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

SECP reduces number of forms for companies to 25

Netanyahu’s grip on power loosens as rival moves to unseat him

Govt approves aviation co’s licence without proper info

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters