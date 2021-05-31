Markets
Australia shares to open higher, NZ rises
- The benchmark closed 1.2% up at a record high on Friday.
31 May 2021
Australian shares are expected to edge up on Monday, tracking Wall Street's higher finish, with strong commodity prices likely to boost local mining stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 1.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,215 points in early trade.
