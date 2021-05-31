India must stop oppression, HR abuses in IIOJK: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that if India wants peace in the region, it should halt oppression and abuse of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and resolve the dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Indian army chief’s acknowledgement of Pakistan’s efforts for peace was a victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Army and 220 million Pakistanis.

He said that the Pakistan’s armed forces were the pride of 220 million Pakistanis, adding that those who criticise the national institutions could not be the well-wishers of the country.

Governor Sarwar said Pakistan got rid of terrorism only due to the sacrifices, made by the armed forces. He said every Pakistani should give priority to the national interest over personal interest. He said the strength of Pakistan lies in the strength of the national institutions, and conspiracies to destabilise the country would fail.

Every Pakistani stands united with the armed forces. “We are proud that Pakistan has one of the best army in the world, that has the ability to give a befitting response to enemies on every front,” he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that today Pakistan was moving in the right direction in every sector. “We all have to work together to strengthen all the institutions including the defence of Pakistan, because only the strength of the institutions will make Pakistan strong and prosperous.” The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for strengthening of institutions, he added.