ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
India must stop oppression, HR abuses in IIOJK: governor

APP 31 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that if India wants peace in the region, it should halt oppression and abuse of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and resolve the dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Indian army chief’s acknowledgement of Pakistan’s efforts for peace was a victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Army and 220 million Pakistanis.

He said that the Pakistan’s armed forces were the pride of 220 million Pakistanis, adding that those who criticise the national institutions could not be the well-wishers of the country.

Governor Sarwar said Pakistan got rid of terrorism only due to the sacrifices, made by the armed forces. He said every Pakistani should give priority to the national interest over personal interest. He said the strength of Pakistan lies in the strength of the national institutions, and conspiracies to destabilise the country would fail.

Every Pakistani stands united with the armed forces. “We are proud that Pakistan has one of the best army in the world, that has the ability to give a befitting response to enemies on every front,” he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that today Pakistan was moving in the right direction in every sector. “We all have to work together to strengthen all the institutions including the defence of Pakistan, because only the strength of the institutions will make Pakistan strong and prosperous.” The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for strengthening of institutions, he added.

