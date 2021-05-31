ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

ICC chief prosecutor in landmark visit to Sudan’s Darfur

AFP 31 May 2021

KHARTOUM: International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda urged Sudan Sunday to hand over suspects wanted by the ICC for crimes committed in Darfur, during a landmark visit to the conflict region.

“It is like a dream come true,” Bensouda said of her visit, which is taking place 16 years after the UN tasked the ICC to probe the Darfur conflict, according to the official Sudanese news agency SUNA.

The United Nations says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million were displaced in the conflict.

Fighting broke out in 2003 when African minority rebels, complaining of systematic discrimination, took up arms against the then Arab-dominated regime of ousted Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir.

Khartoum responded by unleashing a notorious militia known as the Janjaweed, recruited from among the region’s nomadic tribes.

Bensouda arrived Sunday in Darfur for a 48-hour visit, travelling there from Khartoum, where she had a “productive first meeting” with Darfur governor Minni Minnawi, she tweeted.

“I’m inspired by the resilience and courage of Darfurians,” Bensouda said in the tweet after talks with Minnawi, who was a former leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement/ Army rebel group.

In El Fasher, capital of North Darfur State, she met the governor Mohamed Hassan Arabi and other officials, SUNA said.

She also toured a camp for internally displaced people and met with families seeking justice for atrocities allegedly committed against them, the agency said.

SUNA quoted Bensouda as saying that the ICC would continue to demand the Sudan government hand over people wanted by the court for crimes committed in Darfur. She said that Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, a leader of the Janjaweed also known as Ali Kushayb, who was the first person to appear before the court last month on charges over the conflict, would “not be the last”.

Abd-Al-Rahman was in court at The Hague on May 24 for a hearing to decide if there is enough evidence for a full trial on 31 charges Prosecutors have said that Abd-Al-Rahman, an ally of Bashir, was an “energetic perpetrator” of murders in the Darfur war in 2003-04.

The 70-year-old suspect, who handed himself in last year, after years on the run, denies the charges.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades, was deposed in April 2019 following months of protests in Sudan and is wanted by the ICC for genocide.

Icc Omar al Bashir International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda

ICC chief prosecutor in landmark visit to Sudan’s Darfur

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

SECP reduces number of forms for companies to 25

Netanyahu’s grip on power loosens as rival moves to unseat him

Govt approves aviation co’s licence without proper info

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

Economic reforms to be backed by political will, assures Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.