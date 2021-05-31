ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Swimming pools, tubewells can turn into corona hotspot

APP 31 May 2021

MULTAN: Local swimming pools and tube wells situated at adjacent areas of the city can turn into corona hotspot as public gathering amid violations of corona virus standard operating procedure (SOPs) foiling all efforts of the government to control virus spread.

As the temperature started crossing 40C from last few days, the locals moved towards the swimming pools and tube well in adjacent areas of the city. A large number of people can be seen bathing in these small size swimming pools and tube wells which were being operated by residents and farmers after paying fee to them. The visitors of these sites violating corona SOPs by not wearing face masks and proper cloths while bathing in these pools.

A citizen namely Muhammad Umer while talking to APP on Sunday informed that he was visiting these places twice a week for bathing which provide him a sigh of relief from the scorching heat. He said that he was a salesman of a private company and used to travel different areas on motorcycle during the hot weather daily. He said that bathing in these tube wells and small swimming pools was cheaper as he has to pay Rs 50 for bathing in tube well and Rs 150 in small size swimming pool.

A tube well owner Farman Shah informed that they usually operate tube well to provide water their corps and people came for bathing. He said that he had never refused anyone from bathing but never charged fee from them.

However, another swimming pool owner Hameed Hussain said that he was running the business from last few years but his pool has been closed from last year due to corona virus. He said that many people contacted him for booking of pool but he refused by keeping in view the ongoing situation of the deadly virus.

On the other hands, many people mostly youngsters in shape of groups used to book the small size swimming at Rs 2000 per hour. However, the district administration and concerned departments should make a proper mechanism to control such kind of SOP violations. There must be proper planning to visit outside areas of the city for ensuring implementation of corona virus standard operating procedure.

SOPs corona third COVID wave Muhammad Umer tubewells

