ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Campaign against security agencies unacceptable: Ashrafi

  • Ashrafi said that religious and political parties on the issue of Palestine appreciated the government's successful move in favour of the Palestinians.
APP 30 May 2021

LAHORE: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that any nefarious campaign against the security agencies is unacceptable.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that war on terrorism had been won by the army together with other institutions; otherwise, the situation would have been like that in Iraq and Syria.

He said that criticism of security agencies without any proofs was totally uncalled for and invalid. He said that the army sacrificed their lives against terrorists who wanted to target the media houses.

“If anyone uses derogatory language against institutions, the nation will suffer,” he said.

About attacks on a social media journalist in Islamabad, he said that attackers would definitely be arrested. He said that the powers that were attacking Pakistan might have a different agenda, but the people were not with them. “If anyone tries to spread evil in Pakistan, we will not allow it,” he added.

Ashrafi said that religious and political parties on the issue of Palestine appreciated the government's successful move in favour of the Palestinians. “The strength of our position is measured by the fact that Israel is shouting at Pakistan,” he added.

He said that the resolution presented by Pakistan at the forum of Islamic countries, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations, was commendable.

He made it clear that Pakistan stands with Palestinians till their independent Palestinian state is established. “We are standing with the Palestinians today and tomorrow,” he added.

Ashrafi said the people should adopt the policy of "Don't leave your faith, and don't touch others' faith", adding that Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Hindus of the country would stand together against the statement of the enemy (Israel) against Pakistan.

He said that there was an ideal situation on inter-religious issues in the country, adding that he played his role for promotion of tolerance and peace.

He said that the recommendations of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been presented before the Islamic Ideology Council for law making for converting Pakistan in to a state like Riyasat-e-Madinah.

