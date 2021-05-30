ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Pakistan

Skill scholarship programme holds promising future for youth: Usman Dar

  • Usman Dar said the initiative had started paying dividends as there were many young people who had been earning money in a dignified manner after getting trainings under the programme.
APP 30 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday took to twitter sharing a success story of a woman who had been earning through her Youtube channel after getting six-month training in ‘documentary and film making’ under the ‘Skill for All’ (Hunarmand Pakistan) programme of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

He posted a two-minute documentary of Salam Aziz on his twitter account to highlight as to how the skill scholarship programme had been transforming the lives of youth by imparting them trainings in conventional and high-tech trades.

SAPM said the programme held a promising future for the youth as a number of graduates had started getting ‘dignified’ employments in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who promised to offer skill scholarships to the young people.

He said in line with directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, massive fund had been released for such trainings, adding the youth was not only being imparted trainings in the conventional, but also high-tech trades under the skill scholarship programme, launched with Rs 10 billion seed money.

Congratulating Salma Aziz for reaping benefits of the course, Usman Dar said the initiative had started paying dividends as there were many young people who had been earning money in a dignified manner after getting trainings under the programme.

Salma Aziz, in the video message, extended her gratitude to the prime minister and team of Kamyab Jawan Programme for helping her getting online employment in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

She said she secured top position in the course, which had eventually helped fulfilling her dream of making films and documentaries.

Usman Dar Kamyab Jawan Programme Imran Khan

