Skill scholarship programme holds promising future for youth: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday took to twitter sharing a success story of a woman who had been earning through her Youtube channel after getting six-month training in ‘documentary and film making’ under the ‘Skill for All’ (Hunarmand Pakistan) programme of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

He posted a two-minute documentary of Salam Aziz on his twitter account to highlight as to how the skill scholarship programme had been transforming the lives of youth by imparting them trainings in conventional and high-tech trades.

SAPM said the programme held a promising future for the youth as a number of graduates had started getting ‘dignified’ employments in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who promised to offer skill scholarships to the young people.

He said in line with directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, massive fund had been released for such trainings, adding the youth was not only being imparted trainings in the conventional, but also high-tech trades under the skill scholarship programme, launched with Rs 10 billion seed money.

Congratulating Salma Aziz for reaping benefits of the course, Usman Dar said the initiative had started paying dividends as there were many young people who had been earning money in a dignified manner after getting trainings under the programme.

Salma Aziz, in the video message, extended her gratitude to the prime minister and team of Kamyab Jawan Programme for helping her getting online employment in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

She said she secured top position in the course, which had eventually helped fulfilling her dream of making films and documentaries.