ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tuchel says he sensed Chelsea would win Champions League

  • He paid tribute to his "unbelievable" players.
AFP 30 May 2021

PORTO: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said he had sensed before the Champions League final that his side would win on Saturday.

Tuchel guided Paris Saint-Germain to last season's Champions League final which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

PSG sacked the German in December but he was almost immediately hired by Chelsea and led the Russian-owned club to the second Champions League victory in their history thanks to a single goal from Kai Havertz in Porto.

"You know I was so grateful to arrive a second time (in the final after doing so with PSG last year) but this felt different. I told people before somehow it was," Tuchel told BT Sport.

He paid tribute to his "unbelievable" players.

"It was an incredibly tough fight, what a fight. Today they were determined to win this. We wanted to be the stone in their (City's) shoe.

"I told everyone to step up and to be more brave with the ball. "Kai was strong and delivered again. He has great heart."

PSG Kai Havertz Thomas Tuchel PSG sports

Tuchel says he sensed Chelsea would win Champions League

Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar

Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow

Biden administration seeks economic, social aid for Pakistan in its first budget

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters