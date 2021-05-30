ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

30 May 2021

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said the upcoming budget will be dictated by the IMF, and it would serve their interests, instead of those of the Pakistani people, said a press release. “The PPP is

fully prepared and determined to thwart the PTIMF budget in the Parliament,” he added.

“Passing the IMF-proposed budget would be tantamount to undermining the freedom and integrity of the country, and the PPP could not, in good conscience, allow the “puppet” PTI government to make Pakistan a vassal state.”

In a statement, Bilawal said the “selected” Prime Minister Imran Khan is always fond of proclaiming that Pakistan is on the verge of an economic miracle in the coming year, “but the year comes and goes and we are left stuck further in the quagmire of inflation, debt, and economic decline.”

He questioned how an “anti-people” government could manage to bring about any positive change into the lives of the people, when they served the interests of the IMF.

Levying heavy taxes on the already poverty-stricken masses to fill the exchequer would not lead to real economic growth, he said, adding “and plunging Pakistan further into debt with no plan for true growth would never lift the economy from ruin.”

Bilawal said that for all the tall claims of growth, the common man is still unable to buy food or medicine.

The chairman PPP said that “this talk of growth was tantamount to pouring salt on the wounds of the millions of Pakistanis his government has pushed below the poverty line.”

The “selected” PTI-led federal government now has a history of extorting money from the masses, while it allows its cronies in and out of government to plunder the state.

This “selected” federal government favours the elite with amnesty schemes while it deprives the people of their right to live with dignity, he said adding that every policy this PTI-led federal government has pushed serves the interests of their crony capitalist backers.

“On the other hand, the PPP has always worked to protect the rights of the people, and it has always formulated policies, it believed were in the best interest of the people. The PPP will always fight for the rights of the people at every forum,” the chairman PPP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF Taxes Bilawal Bhutto Budget FY22 PTIMF selected puppet

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

PM visits NCA nuclear facility

Economy back on path of growth as predicted: Umar

PM’s ‘Agri Transformation Plan’ revolutionary initiative: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.