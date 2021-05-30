ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow

NNI 30 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has granted permission to the provinces to begin regular classes of matriculation and intermediate students from May 31.

A series of decisions were taken in a session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) under the chair of Asad Umar and Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan attended the session through video link. During the session, the participants mulled over the corona virus situation, implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and ongoing vaccination campaign across the country.

The NCOC members expressed satisfaction over the steps regarding the pandemic situation in Pakistan; however, they showed concerns over the rise of Covid-19 cases in Sindh province.

The centre said that the education authorities are consistently adopting measures to resume academic activities in a safe environment. The vaccination of professionals associated with the education sector has been made mandatory by the authorities who would be completed by June 10.

All professionals aged above 18 years will be given the facility of walk-in vaccination across the country. The NCOC announced that the examinations of students enrolled in Grade 9 to 12 (Matriculation and Intermediate) will be held from July 23 to 29.

The provinces have been allowed to begin regular classes of matriculation and intermediate students from May 31. However, permission was given on a condition to strictly implement the SOPs against Covid-19.

It has been decided to only allow inbound passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) holding negative PCR report from the designated laboratories. Those airlines will face fines in case of non-compliance of the regulations devised by the higher authorities.

The NCOC said that the authorities have taken effective steps to stop the arrival of inbound passengers holding fake PCR reports. Moreover, the COVID-positive passengers from the UAE will be quarantined immediately.

The government will implement strict restriction on the tourism sector from June 1 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Those tourists aged above 30 will not be Okayed for hotel bookings until the provision of a negative Covid-19 report. The NCOC decided to reopen parks, swimming pools and water parks in specific districts from May 30 where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent. Only 50 per cent of people will be allowed to enter the parks, swimming polls and water parks across the country.

NCOC Asad Umar intermediate National Command Operation Centre Matriculation Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman

Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

PM visits NCA nuclear facility

Economy back on path of growth as predicted: Umar

PM’s ‘Agri Transformation Plan’ revolutionary initiative: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.