Corona claims 18 more lives in KP

Recorder Report 30 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 18 more lives in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Health Department said here on Saturday.

He said 18 more died and the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 4043.

He said, another 364 people were infected with the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours and the total number of corona cases in the province reached 131775 with 359 people recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours. He said the total number of recovered patients from corona reached 122181.

He said the number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 5,551 with 7,979 diagnostic tests were conducted in one day in the province and 1783349 total tests were conducted. He said in the last 24 hours, 62 new cases were reported in Kohat, 48 in Peshawar, 35 in Mardan and 28 in Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has taken decision to open educational institutions in 5 more districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu and Haripur from May 31. It is worth mention here that Educational institutions have already been opened in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The positivity rate of Corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has further declined to 4.6 percent with only 364 new cases of coronavirus reported, he said. He said after 364 new cases were reported, the positive rate declined to 4.6 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

