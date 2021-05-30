ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
KP govt to construct Khawazakhela-Bisham Expressway: CM

Recorder Report 30 May 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has decided in principle to carry out feasibility study for the construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway and has said that construction of said expressway is the need of the day and a long standing demand of the people of district Shangla.

He has said that once the feasibility is carried out, further progress would be made in the light of feasibility report. He said this while talking to provincial minister for Labour & Culture Shaukat Yousafzai who called on him here Saturday and discussed development schemes of district Shangla and matters pertaining to public issues.

Keeping in view, traveling difficulties of the people, the provincial minister requested the Chief Minister for conducting feasibility study for the construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway.

The Chief Minister while agreeing in principle to conduct feasibility study for the project directed the quarters concerned to take all necessary steps in this regard. The Chief Minister while terming the proposed Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway as of vital importance for sustainable development of the area said that the provincial government was serious about creating employment opportunities for the youth by promoting tourism activities in Shangla district.

Mahmood Khan added that the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps under a well devised strategy to develop all districts equally and to bring less developed districts at par with the developed ones.

Mahmood Khan further said that despite the financial constraints due to COVID-19 maximum relief would be given to vulnerable segments of the society in the next budget and Annual Development Program would be designed keeping in view public issues and needs of the projects.

He added that increase in the salaries of government employees, raising minimum monthly wage for daily wagers, provision of honorarium to Aiama-e-Masjids and other pro poor steps would be the part of next year budget.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

