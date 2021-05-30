KP govt to construct Khawazakhela-Bisham Expressway: CM

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has decided in principle to carry out feasibility study for the construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway and has said that construction of said expressway is the need of the day and a long standing demand of the people of district Shangla.

He has said that once the feasibility is carried out, further progress would be made in the light of feasibility report. He said this while talking to provincial minister for Labour & Culture Shaukat Yousafzai who called on him here Saturday and discussed development schemes of district Shangla and matters pertaining to public issues.

Keeping in view, traveling difficulties of the people, the provincial minister requested the Chief Minister for conducting feasibility study for the construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway.

The Chief Minister while agreeing in principle to conduct feasibility study for the project directed the quarters concerned to take all necessary steps in this regard. The Chief Minister while terming the proposed Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway as of vital importance for sustainable development of the area said that the provincial government was serious about creating employment opportunities for the youth by promoting tourism activities in Shangla district.

Mahmood Khan added that the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps under a well devised strategy to develop all districts equally and to bring less developed districts at par with the developed ones.

Mahmood Khan further said that despite the financial constraints due to COVID-19 maximum relief would be given to vulnerable segments of the society in the next budget and Annual Development Program would be designed keeping in view public issues and needs of the projects.

He added that increase in the salaries of government employees, raising minimum monthly wage for daily wagers, provision of honorarium to Aiama-e-Masjids and other pro poor steps would be the part of next year budget.

