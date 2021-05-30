Minister takes notice of fire in Site factory

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo took notice of the fire incident in the warehouse of the factory at Site Area Gulbai Maripur and directed the MD site and concerned officers to carry out relief operations and asking them to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in future.

He also directed the factory owners to take effective measures to prevent fire incidents in their factories and warehouses so that such incidents do not happen in future and ensures safety of life and property of the workers.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added that who took negligence in this regard would be dealt with in accordance with the law and the MD would visit the industrial zones to review the safety measures taken for the workers.

