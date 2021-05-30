Kamal demands ‘fair’ share of water for Karachi

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that it’s the PPP that was making sure that the PTI-led government survived at the Centre, and in return Imran Khan was keeping his eyes shut on PPP’s “biased attitude towards Karachi”.

“PPP and PTI are hand in glove when it comes to destroying Karachi, and Karachi is paying the price of this,” he said.

“If PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari really feels for Sindh, he must stop discriminatory and hypocritical treatment with urban Sindh’s population,” he said while speaking to the media.

He said 36,370 million gallons of water is supplied to Sindh from the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) while only 540 million gallons of water, which constitutes barely 1.5% of Sindh’s water, was being supplied to Karachi — a city that is home to 50% of the total population of Sindh province — while the Sindh government became breathless when it comes to providing even 1.5% of water to Karachi.

He argued if there is agriculture in Sindh, millions of industrial units are there in Karachi, the economic lifeline of Pakistan and added that Karachi contributes 70% of revenue to Pakistan and 90% to Sindh. In the last 14 years, the water share of Karachi has not increased by a single drop, while its demand has increased manifold in the last 14 years.

He said that Sindh government provided 0.2 million jobs in which the rights of the people of Sindh were severely violated.

Jobs in government departments are closed for youth of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, he alleged.

The unjust action of the PPP is causing severe damage to the country and the province, he said.

