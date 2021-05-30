ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Employees and family members: OGDCL F-8 Medical Centre declared Corona vaccination centre

30 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The District Management Islamabad has declared OGDCL F-8 Medical Centre as Vaccination Centre of COVID-19 for employees and their family members. Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad has established this facility on the request of OGDCL management to facilitate the process of COVID-19 vaccination of OGDCL employees and their families.

This facility not only will reduce the burden on national health system but will also facilitate the vaccination process of OGDCL employees and their families in a congenial environment and will diminish their waiting time in long queues. This all was made possible due to the untiring efforts of OGDCL Management which is always committed to providing maximum facilities to its employees.

In this context the management established a call centre for employees to take appointment before coming for vaccination and the response has been overwhelming. Not only the OGDCL employees and their families but the general public as well was inoculated at the facility on Saturday.

Everyone appreciated the efforts of OGDCL management for this noble cause. The process is registered with NIMS and after inoculation of 2nd dose, employees shall be issued certificate from NADRA.

This is the only such facility by any E&P Company in Pakistan. Like many other initiatives by the OGDCL management in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, establishment of this centre is a first in the E&P Sector in Pakistan. This is also a testament to the unflinching resolve of the OGDCL management towards facilitating their employees in the best possible manner.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

