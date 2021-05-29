ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Usman Dar shares success story of YES beneficiary from minority community

  • He said the soft loan under KJP helped Sobia Rashid to expand her business and fulfill her dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur.
APP Updated 29 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) of Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday shared the success story of a female beneficiary of the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) from the minority community, who achieved economic self-reliance and became a useful helping hand for her family.

The SAPM posted a special documentary of Sobia Rashid Gill, who got loan of over Rs 500,000, on his twitter account to highlight effectiveness of the YES of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) in transforming the lives of marginalized strata.

In a tweet, he said the KJP’s business loans were designed to empower the youth without any discrimination. The initiative was meant to uplift the poor segments of the society, he added.

He said the soft loan under KJP helped Sobia Rashid to expand her business and fulfill her dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

“Since childhood, I was passionate to start my own business for supporting my family. I always desired to become a beautician and started my business on a small scale,” said owner of the forever beauty parlor Sobia Rashid Gill in a two-minute video clip.

Sobia said she applied for the loan under the KJP to expand her business for which there was a need of some investment.

She added that she received the loan from the Bank of Punjab within a short span of time. “The instant approval of the loan really amazed me as being minority, I did not face any hurdle in getting the loan,” she added.

She appreciated the government and team of the KJP for helping her in opening second branch of the parlor, where eight girls were being trained in the beautician profession.

Meanwhile, SAPM Usman Dar, in a statement said, around 10,000 businesses had been launched with disbursement of around Rs nine billion amount under the YES.

He said all the details regarding provision of loans to the youth under the YES would soon be made public.

Usman Dar Kamyab Jawan Programme Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme

Usman Dar shares success story of YES beneficiary from minority community

