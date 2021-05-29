ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says Iraq to release $125mn of frozen funds for vaccines

  • Iran, the Middle Eastern country by COVID-19, has complained that US sanctions were preventing it from making payments to buy vaccines.
  • Ardakanian said the payments would go towards the purchase of vaccines from the World Health Organization (WHO) - sponsored global COVAX vaccine-sharing plan, state news agency IRNA reported.
Reuters 29 May 2021

DUBAI: Iraq has agreed to transfer $125 million of frozen Iranian funds to a European bank for the purchase of 16 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian was quoted as saying by state media on Saturday.

Iran, the Middle Eastern country by COVID-19, has complained that US sanctions were preventing it from making payments to buy vaccines.

Ardakanian said the payments would go towards the purchase of vaccines from the World Health Organization (WHO) - sponsored global COVAX vaccine-sharing plan, state news agency IRNA reported.

There was no immediate confirmation by Iraqi officials of the reported release of Iran's funds for the purchase of vaccines.

While holding talks with world powers in Vienna to revive its 2015 nuclear accord, Tehran has demanded the release of $20 billion of its oil revenue it says has been frozen in countries such as Iraq, South Korea and China due to US sanctions since 2018.

WHO COVAX vaccine frozen funds funds for vaccines Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian

Iran says Iraq to release $125mn of frozen funds for vaccines

Islamabad district administration to fine underage smokers

Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central

India hits out at UNGA president over ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir issue

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above

Businesses hit by ‘unusual injuries’ likely to get relief

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP growth: Umar

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters