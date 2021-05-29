ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day

  • 2,455 new cases and 73 deaths were reported in 24 hours
  • 836,702 people have so far recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan
Aisha Mahmood 29 May 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio remained below 5% for the fifth straight day after 2,455 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data on Covid-19 shows the national positivity ratio at 4.42%. Since May 25, Pakistan has been reporting a steady decline in the coronavirus positivity ratio.

During the past 24 hours, 55,442 tests were conducted across the country. 2,455 new cases took the national tally to 916,239 on Saturday. There are 58,857 active coronavirus cases, while 4,083 are critical cases.

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll rose to 20,680 after 73 more people succumbed to the virus. Meanwhile, 2,136 people also recovered from the infection during the past 24 hours. So far, 836,702 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan.

The government has also decided to open walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 30 and above from today. Teachers above 18 years can also go to any vaccination center and get inoculated.

Moreover, Pakistan received over 100,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine under the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme on Friday. "Shipments of Pfizer diluents and syringes will be arriving over the next two days. The vaccines will be used for Pakistan's ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign,” UNICEF’s Pakistan chapter tweeted.

