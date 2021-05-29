ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Punjab reports 702 fresh coronavirus cases

Recorder Report 29 May 2021

LAHORE: The overall positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has slightly increased to 03.35 percent from previous 3.03percent, as out of 20,903 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 702 fresh virus cases and 26 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 337,775 and death toll to 9925.

With the recovery of 1167 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 307,716. On the other hand, as many as 2,822coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally to 834,566 showing recovery rate of 91.03percent.

Out of 702 Corona positive cases reported across the province of Punjab during the last 24 hours, 650 are stable while 53 are stated to be critical. There is declining trend of positive cases in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and other big cities. During the last 24 hours, Lahore has reported 196 cases and 06 deaths while six deaths were reported in Multan, four each in Faisalabad and Gujranwala, two each in Sialkot and Sargodha and one each in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 175018 cases and 4050 deaths, Rawalpindi 25592 cases and 1446 deaths, Faisalabad 20963 cases and 1055 deaths, Multan 17255 cases and 745 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2155 cases and 218 deaths, Bahawalpur 7974 cases and 234 deaths, Gujranwala 8155 cases and 390 deaths, Okara 3004 cases and 34 deaths, Sheikhupura 3687 cases and 104 deaths, Sargodha 8209 cases and 254 deaths, Sahiwal 3218 cases and 88 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5762 cases and 215 deaths, DG Khan 3407 cases and 102 deaths and Sialkot reported 6941 cases and 226 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said, "We will have to battle Dengue with Corona.

Targeted operations will be conducted to control dengue. Dengue will be kept under control and larvacidal activities must continue. I appeal people to keep their homes and offices clean. Rains can cause increase in the number of cases. No negligence shall be tolerated on dengue prevention."

Moreover, Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & Endoscopy President Prof. Dr. Ghias Nabi Tayyab, while talking to media in connection with the 'World Digestive Health Day' said that women have higher rates of obesity than men. About 90percent of the major causes of obesity are lifestyle factors and 10percent are hereditary causes.

Similarly, stress, sleep deprivation, irregular eating times and not exercising or walking is also a major cause of obesity, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

