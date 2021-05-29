US says goodbye to Open Skies accord with Russia

WASHINGTON”: US President Joe Biden’s administration announced Friday it has decided not to return to the Open Skies Treaty, which Donald Trump left, saying Russia has violated the accord.

The post-Cold War treaty was meant to build trust by allowing the two powers and their allies to monitor one another’s airspace.

Trump left the accord in November citing Russian violations of it.

“The United States regrets that the Treaty on Open Skies has been undermined by Russia’s violations,” a State Department spokesman said.

“In concluding its review of the treaty, the United States therefore does not intend to seek to rejoin it, given Russia’s failure to take any actions to return to compliance,” the spokesperson said.

“Further, Russia’s behavior, including its recent actions with respect to Ukraine, is not that of a partner committed to confidence-building.”

Moscow announced in mid-January it would leave the treaty, saying there was no progress in making it work in light of the US withdrawal.