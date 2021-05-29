Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,687 tonnes of cargo comprising 91,362 tonnes of import cargo and 31,325 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 91,362 comprised of 59,688 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,567 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,423 tonnes of Canola, 5,283 tonnes of DAP, 1,649 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 7,752 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 31,325 tonnes comprised of 8,710 tonnes of containerised cargo, 151 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,623 tonnes of Iron Ore, 7,384 tonnes of Cement, 2,107 tonnes of Talc Powder, and 9,350 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

-As many as 7727 containers were handled out of which 4027 were of imports and 2800 were of exports. 4027 import containers comprised of 1302 of 20s and 1560 0f 40s. Imports empty container was 05 of 20s and 250 of 40s. Export containers 2800 comprised of 231 of 20s and 106 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 433 of 20s and 962 of 40s.

There were 09 ships Independent Spirit, Beijing, Al Mahboobah, Zi Jing Song, Chanya Naree, Guenther Schultte, FMT Gumuldur, APJ Shirin have berth at Karachi Port on Friday.

Nearly 07 chips namely Chem Master, Cepheus Leader, SL Tweety, Chemroad ECHO, MT Karachi, X-Press Bardsey and Orea have sailed out from Karachi Port on May 28-05-2021.

More or less 11 ships namely Kota Lumba container, Bernadette Container, M.T Quetta, Hyundai Paramount, Thorswind CMACGM Fidelio, Ever Dainty container, Norddpring container, Ken Sea and Worldera 1 were expected on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 185,498 tonnes, comprising 161,673 tonnes imports cargo and 23,825 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,560 Containers (2,670 TEUs imports and 890 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are eleven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two Container ships, Cap Carmel and CMA CGM Fidelio are expected take berths at Container Terminal on Friday (today), 28th May-2021, while a container vessel 'Mary Star' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more container vessels, Ikaria and Diyala are due to arrive on Saturday, 29th May, and four more ships namely, MSC Denisse, Cendrillion, Kits Nevis and Umm Bab are due to arrive on Sunday, 30th May-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021