Dividend/Bonus Announcements
29 May 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Siemens (Pakistan) 31.03.2021 - (128.789) (15.62) - -
Engineering Company Half Year
Limited
Habib Sugar Mills 31.03.2021 - 643.925 4.29 - -
Limited Half Year
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd 31.03.2021 - (150.891) (6.03) - -
Half Year
Shahtaj Sugar Mills 31.03.2021 - 75.412 6.28 - -
Limited Half Year
Husien Sugar Mills 31.03.2021 - (22.423) (0.58) - -
Limited Half Year
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd 31.03.2021
(Unconsolidated) Half Year - 83.396 1.40 - -
JDW Sugar Mills 31.03.2021
Limited (Consolidated) Half Year - 282.875 4.73 - -
Ravi Textile Mills
Limited - 18.06.2021 12.06.2021
11.00.A.M. To 18.06.2021
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
