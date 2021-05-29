KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Siemens (Pakistan) 31.03.2021 - (128.789) (15.62) - - Engineering Company Half Year Limited Habib Sugar Mills 31.03.2021 - 643.925 4.29 - - Limited Half Year Faran Sugar Mills Ltd 31.03.2021 - (150.891) (6.03) - - Half Year Shahtaj Sugar Mills 31.03.2021 - 75.412 6.28 - - Limited Half Year Husien Sugar Mills 31.03.2021 - (22.423) (0.58) - - Limited Half Year JDW Sugar Mills Ltd 31.03.2021 (Unconsolidated) Half Year - 83.396 1.40 - - JDW Sugar Mills 31.03.2021 Limited (Consolidated) Half Year - 282.875 4.73 - - Ravi Textile Mills Limited - 18.06.2021 12.06.2021 11.00.A.M. To 18.06.2021 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

