Bill buying rates per unit of currency
29 May 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (May 28, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 154.72 154.61 154.47 154.23 154.06 153.82 153.60
EUR 188.60 188.53 188.47 188.29 188.19 188.00 187.84
GBP 219.55 219.40 219.21 218.88 218.64 218.29 217.98
===========================================================================
