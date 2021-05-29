Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
29 May 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (May 28, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 156.90 153.30
GBP 222.68 217.54
EUR 191.27 186.83
JPY 1.4277 1.3948
SAR 41.87 40.82
AED 42.73 41.72
=================================
