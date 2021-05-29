Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
29 May 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (May 28, 2021).
US Dollar 154.7880
Pound Sterling 218.6381
Euro 188.7794
Japanese Yen 1.4180
