World
France reports 3,104 people in intensive care units with COVID-19
Updated 28 May 2021
PARIS: France reported that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 102 to 3,104 on Friday, while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease fell by 669 to 17,272.
Both numbers have been on a strong downward trend in recent weeks.
The health ministry also reported 98 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Friday. Later on Friday, it is set to report the death tally for retirement care homes over the past three days as well as data on new cases.
