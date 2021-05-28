ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold flirts with $1,900 again after U.S. inflation ticks up

  • U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2pc target.
Reuters 28 May 2021

Gold reversed course and turned positive on Friday, briefly popping above the key $1,900 level, after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April and boosted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold rose 0.1pc to $1,896.96 per ounce by 12:10 p.m. EDT (1610 GMT), having earlier dipped as much as 0.8pc. It is on course for its fourth straight weekly gain, up 0.9pc.

U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,898.80.

U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2pc target.

"We saw a slight uptick in the personal consumption data... All these things continue to support an underlying inflationary environment that is very favourable towards gold," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The refusal of the Federal Reserve to reduce the pace of their bond buying program or move higher on rates is also supportive for gold, although some psychological resistance at the $1,900 level and a stronger dollar is acting as a headwind, he added.

The dollar index was up, making gold expensive for other currency holders, while U.S. yields edged lower, translating into reduced opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Investors now eye the release of U.S. President Joe Biden's first full budget since taking office, with reports he will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year.

The technicals are supportive, so any weakness in the prices will be looked at as a buying opportunity, Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist at RJO Futures said.

If the U.S. economy recovers quickly and inflation continues to heat up, gold will be in ample demand, he added.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.1pc to $27.82 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.4pc, to $1,174.63, while palladium rose 0.3pc to $2,814.20.

Joe Biden Silver Platinum Dollar Spot gold gold price U.S. economy David Meger U.S. gold U.S. inflation

Gold flirts with $1,900 again after U.S. inflation ticks up

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above from May 29

Explainer: What we know about the Indian variant

GDP growth forecast of 4.8pc approved for next fiscal: Umar

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%

Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

SECP approves framework for ‘Direct Listing’ at PSX

Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel

Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day visit

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters