ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.3%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.88%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.82%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (5.16%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 177.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.84%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.46%)
WTL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.29%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.88%)
BR30 26,708 Increased By ▲ 230.63 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,144 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 186.03 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares eye best week since early-April; miners lead gains

  • Financials gained 0.9% with Westpac Banking Corp leading gains on the subindex.
Reuters 28 May 2021

Australian shares climbed on Friday, in line with global markets as strong US economic data solidified hopes of continuing recovery, with blue-chip miners leading the charge as iron ore rebounded.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1% to 7,163.7 points by 0025 GMT, eyeing its best weekly finish in eight. The benchmark closed flat on Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei opened up 1.6% at 29017.82, and the S&P 500 E-minis futures firmed 17.5 points, or 0.4%.

Wall Street closed higher overnight after data showed that the US economy grew by 6.4% last quarter, with positive indicators from the labour market also buoying sentiment.

Major Australian miners rose 2.5% to outperform the local benchmark as iron ore prices recovered after hitting a more than six-week low as concerns over China's crackdown eased.

The world's biggest iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 4.8% to be among top gainers on the benchmark, while rival BHP Group advanced 2.9%.

Local energy stocks rose 1.9% as oil prices shot up 1% overnight on US economic data offsetting worries over the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies.

Sector heavyweights Whitehaven Coal Ltd vaulted 4.9%, followed by Oil Search Ltd, gaining 3.0?%.

Financials gained 0.9% with Westpac Banking Corp leading gains on the subindex.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest lender, climbed 0.8% after brokerage Jefferies lauded its progress in the tech arena and raised its price target.

Among individual stocks, shareholder registry firm Link Administration advanced 4.2% on getting an over A$3 billion ($2.32 billion) offer for its majority-owned online real estate platform PEXA.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.03% to 12,240.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index rose WallStreet Nikkei opened

Australia shares eye best week since early-April; miners lead gains

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Yusuf Khan made secretary finance

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters