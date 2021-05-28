Markets
Australia shares set for a positive start, NZ rises
- The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 53.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Thursday.
28 May 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, in line with global markets, as strong US economic data solidified hopes of continuing economic recovery, while a rebound in iron ore is expected to boost blue-chip local miners.
The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 53.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,277.80 in early trade.
Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above from May 29
Australia shares set for a positive start, NZ rises
IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?
Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance
Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir
Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff
Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals
CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn
CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar
Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks
Yusuf Khan made secretary finance
Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc
Read more stories
Comments